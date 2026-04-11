Brasilia [Brazil], April 11 (ANI): Just two months ahead of the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026, the Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti said that Neymar is "heading in the right direction" with regards to his fitness and still has two months left to prove himself as fully fit.

The star forward has not featured for Brazil since October 2023, when he suffered a painful knee injury during a clash against Uruguay and has been working on gaining his full fitness ever since, as per Goal.com. While he returned to Santos club in early 2025 after a stint with Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia, the 34-year-old has been working relentlessly to regain his fitness for the marquee tournament starting from June 11 onwards.

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Despite his absence, Neymar still remains a heavily backed and supported figure among seniors in the team and management, notably Casemiro, who feels that Brazil's top goal scorer can still play a massive role in the World Cup with his experience and ability, despite losing form occasionally.

Speaking to France Football, as quoted by Goal.com, Ancelotti said, "Neymar is an exceptional talent, and it is natural for people to believe he can help us win the World Cup. He is being assessed by the Brazilian Football Confederation and by me personally, and he still has two months to prove he is fully fit."

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The Italian coach added, "I will only call up players who are physically ready. Neymar is recovering well from his knee injury and has started scoring goals again. He needs to maintain this pace; he is heading in the right direction."

Neymar was not part of the recent friendlies against France (2-1) and Portugal (3-1), but Neymar enjoys the support of the backroom staff to return as long as he is match fit and sharp.

As per reports from US media, Neymar could be leaving Santos in the coming months, and talks are underway between Neymar's representatives and the USA's Major League Soccer (MLS) side Cincinnati FC of a move to the club in 2027. (ANI)

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