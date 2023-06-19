Halle, Jun 19 (AP) Last year's Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios withdrew from the Halle Open on Monday in his latest setback as he tries to recover from a long-running knee injury.

"I tried everything here in Halle the last couple of days, but then I had to make the decision to pull out”, Kyrgios said in a statement on the tournament website. “I want, when I play, to deliver a performance like last year when I was in the semifinals. But that will really not be possible.”

Also Read | France vs Greece Live Streaming Online, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Get Match Free Telecast Time in IST and TV Channels to Watch Football Match in India.

Tournament organizers said Kyrgios was "still suffering from the aftereffects of a complicated knee injury which had put him out of action for around seven months,” adding that he felt a recurrence of the knee issue while training in Halle.

Kyrgios, who had knee surgery in January, returned to action last week for the first time since October in a straight-set loss to Wu Yibing at the grass-court Stuttgart Open.

Also Read | ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Check Latest Team Standings of CWC Qualifying ODI Tournament With Net Run Rate.

Halle is another grass event viewed as a warmup for Wimbledon. The Australian had been due to play Lorenzo Sonego in the first round and his place has now been taken by former Australian Open semifinalist Aslan Karatsev. (AP) AM

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)