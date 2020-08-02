Silverstone [UK], Aug 2 (ANI): Just minutes before the start of the British Grand Prix here, Raching Point's Nico Hulkenberg had to pull out from Sunday's race following an issue with his car.

The official handle of Formula One confirmed the development on Sunday on Twitter.

Also Read | Amit Shah Tests Positive for COVID-19: Suresh Raina Wishes Home Minister a Speedy Recovery (See Post).

"BREAKING: Nico Hulkenberg is out of the British Grand Prix and will not start Sunday's race following an issue with his car," the tweet read.

On Saturday, Hulkenberg had finished in the 13th position after the qualifying race.

Also Read | Shikhar Dhawan Wishes 'Happy Birthday' to Wife Ayesha (View Post).

Earlier this week, he replaced Sergio Perez for the British Grand Prix, as Perez tested positive for the coronavirus.

"Nico's experience of racing in contemporary Formula 1 and his strong track record ensure he is the ideal driver to stand in for Sergio Perez this weekend. In a bid to minimise disruption and ensure the best possible chance of building upon the team's strong start to the 2020 campaign, Nico's familiarity with the team will prove invaluable. Nico's association with the team began in 2011 as a reserve driver, before graduating into a race seat for 2012," the Racing Point said in a statement.

Hulkenberg raced for the team between 2014 and 2016 as a regular top 10 finisher in the drivers' standings. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)