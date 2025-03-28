Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh)[India], March 28 (ANI): Indian boxer Nishant Dev, who was part of the Indian contingent at the Paris Olympics, has set his sights on professional boxing for the next three years. However, he remains committed to his Olympic dream and plans to return to the amateur circuit in time for the next Games.

"I have come to professional boxing, and I will stay here for three years. Before the Olympics, I will take part in all the trials in India--I am ready for that. When the Olympic qualification comes around, I will make my comeback to the Olympics," Nishant said, outlining his future plans to the reporters.

The young boxer also expressed deep gratitude towards the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) for its unwavering support throughout his journey.

"BFI has always been there for me. When I was at my weakest, they were the first to support me--even before my family. They have stood by me 24 hours a day, always ensuring I had what I needed. I am truly grateful to them," he said.

Nishant further emphasized the importance of such support for all athletes, urging continued backing for upcoming boxers and those training at the national camp.

"Not just me, but every athlete should receive this kind of support. The team, the federation, and the athletes coming to the national camp--all of them should be looked after. If an athlete needs anything, I urge everyone to come forward and support them," he added.

As Nishant embarks on his professional boxing journey, his determination to return to the Olympics remains strong, making him one to watch in both the pro and amateur boxing circuits.

Railways stamped their authority on the 8th Elite Women's National Boxing Championship, defending their title in emphatic fashion with nine medals in total, as all five of their finalists clinched gold at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex on Thursday. Haryana finished second with six medals, including two golds and a string of silver medals, while All India Police (AIP) came in third with seven medals, including one gold.

Throughout this week-long tournament, which adhered to the World Boxing Technical & Competition Rules, 188 boxers from 24 state units competed across ten weight categories. Overall, Railways secured five golds and four bronzes. The second-placers, Haryana, achieved two golds, three silvers, and one bronze. Meanwhile, the All India Police accumulated one gold, four silvers, and two bronzes.

Furthermore, Boxing Federation of India President Ajay Singh announced an INR 50,000 cash prize for the championship's top performers, with Jaismine Lamboria of Services Sports Promotion Board winning Best Boxer and Simranjit Kaur of Punjab named Best Challenger. Laxmi was awarded Best Referee, while Rekha Swami took home Best Judge.

Speaking on the occasion, BFI President Ajay Singh confirmed plans for the upcoming National Championships, "The Youth National Championship is set to take place in April at the same venue, followed by the Junior National Championship in Nainital in May. Additionally, the Sub-Junior National Championship will be held in Delhi or Goa in June. We remain committed to protecting the interests of our boxers and ensuring that all National Championships are successfully completed within the next two months," as quoted from a release by BFI.

Singh also expressed gratitude to the UP Boxing Association, BFI officials, players, and referees for a smooth event, while urging boxers to aim for the World Boxing Cup, set to take place in India in November.

Leading Railways' charge, Anamika and Nupur successfully defended their national crowns. Anamika, the reigning light flyweight champion, defeated Haryana's Tamanna with a unanimous vote, while heavyweight queen Nupur similarly overpowered All India Police's Kiran to claim back-to-back titles. Sonia Lather, last year's 57kg gold medallist, proved her versatility by moving up to 60kg and sealing victory with a 4:1 split decision over AIP's Sanju. Sanamacha Chanu continued her dominant run with a 5:2 win over Haryana's Saneh, while Muskan ended Punjab's Anjali's hopes with a first-round stoppage.

Services delivered a flawless campaign, with Jaismine Lamboria and Sakshi ensuring a 100 percent win record for their unit. Jaismine, unstoppable all tournament, delivered another commanding performance, outclassing Haryana's Priya 5:0 to take the featherweight crown. Sakshi made quick work of Abha Singh, securing an RSC R1 win to wrap up a perfect campaign for Services.

Haryana's Pooja Rani, last year's 75kg champion, stepped up to 80kg and denied AIP's Lalfakmawi Ralte a gold medal for the second consecutive time. Neeraj Phogat added to Haryana's tally with a gritty 4:3 win over Simranjit Kaur in the 60-65kg division. Minakshi ensured a gold for All India Police after she opened the day with a successful title defence, which concluded in a 5:0 win over Sikkim's Yasika Rai. (ANI)

