Sofia, Feb 20 (PTI) National champion Nishant Dev began his campaign with a commanding win over Wang Peicheng of China in 71kg category at the prestigious Strandja Memorial international boxing tournament here on Monday.

Nishant was in cruise control mode throughout his bout, landing powerful and accurate punches to assert his dominance over the Chinese opponent and secure a 5-0 victory by unanimous decision.

The Haryana boxer started by showcasing his swift movement and efficiently dodging his opponent's attacks. The southpaw smartly switched gears as the bout progressed and utilized his attacking prowess to keep Peicheng at bay.

He will face Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Aidan Walsh of Ireland in the Round of 16 on Tuesday.

In the other bout of the day, Sunita went down fighting to Patricio Shera Ma of the USA in the 54kg category, suffering a 0-5 defeat.

Later on Monday, five more Indian pugilists will begin their respective campaigns.

Asian Championships bronze medallist Sumit will be in action against Sotiropoulos Iason of Greece in the men's 75kg category.

While Kalaivani will face Tesara Cleo of Philippines in the women's 48kg category, Anamika and Vinakshi will be up against Chang Yuan of China and Hamzayeva Aghamaliyeva Mashati of Azerbaijin in the 50kg and 57kg categories respectively.

The standout fixture of the day will be between the 2022 Asian Championships bronze medallist Ankushita Boro and decorated Irish pugilist Amy Broadhust who is the reigning world champion in the women's 66kg category.

All four Indian women pugilists will be contesting in the Round of 16 stage.

Record six-time Asian medallist Shiva Thapa and two-time Commonwealth bronze medallist Mohammad Hussamuddin will commence their campaign on Tuesday.

Thapa will take on Lundgaard Jensen Frederik of Denmark in the 63.5kg category while Hussamuddin will face Lyu Ping of China in the 57kg category.

2018 World Championships bronze medallist Simranjit Kaur's campaign will get underway against Scanlon Danielle of Australia in the 60kg category on Wednesday.

The prestigious tournament is witnessing participation of 398 pugilists, including 142 women, which is the highest ever in the competition's history.

