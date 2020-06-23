New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Tuesday said that none of the contracted players of the SLC have sought permission to take part in the PDC T10 League.

"Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) wishes to announce that none of the contracted players of the SLC have sought permission to take part in a contest 'PDC T10 League' nor Sri Lanka Cricket has endorsed a tournament called 'PDC T10 League' #SLC #LKA," SLC tweeted.

As per media reports, several Sri Lankan players were scheduled to play in the league, set to start on June 25.

In another tweet, SLC wrote, "Several recent media reports published stated that several Sri Lanka players will take part in a tournament called 'PDC T10 League,' which, according to the said reports will be held in Sri Lanka, starting 25th June."

Reiterating the same, SLC tweeted, "However, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) wishes to announce that none of the contracted players of the SLC have sought permission to take part in a contest of such nor Sri Lanka Cricket has endorsed a tournament of such. #SLC #LKA." (ANI)

