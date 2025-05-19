Kottayam (Kerala), May 19 (PTI) Kerala sports minister V Abdurahiman on Monday maintained there was no doubt about Lionel Messi's planned visit, dismissing social media speculation.

He said the Argentina football star and his team are expected to play a match in the state in October or November this year.

Dismissing ongoing speculations, the minister asserted that there should be "no room for doubt" regarding Messi's visit.

Talking to reporters here, Abdurahiman termed the current debates surrounding the proposed event as "unnecessary discussions" and urged the public not to give rise to controversies.

"There is no room for any doubt. Social media is full of unnecessary controversies. The visit of a legend like Messi is a matter of pride for us. He and his team will visit here--either in October or in November," the minister told reporters, reacting to a query.

On Saturday, Abdurahiman had rejected media reports about the "backtracking" of the Argentina national football team from visiting the state and asserted that the Lionel Messi-led team would play a friendly match here in October this year.

The top-notch soccer team would reach the state as announced by the government with the sponsor, Reporter Broadcasting Company, paying the sponsorship amount as per its contract with the Argentina Football Association (AFA), he had said.

Anto Augustine, Managing Director of Reporter Broadcasting Company, had also said all things mandated by the AFA in the contract have been fulfilled, and it is expected that an announcement about the date of the match would be made soon.

