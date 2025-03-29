London, Mar 29 (PTI) Charismatic England batter Joe Root has advocated for consistency to counter India in the upcoming five-Test series, saying "there's no hiding place" when it comes to facing such an indomitable opponent.

India will commence their their 2025-27 World Test Championship cycle in England with the opening match scheduled at Headingley from June 20.

Also Read | DC vs SRH IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 10.

Root, who surpassed Alastair Cook as England's all-time highest Test run-getter last year, is gearing up for the challenge following an impressive showing in the Champions Trophy recently.

"We are good in our own conditions but with India coming over for a five-match series there's no hiding place. It's a long old slog, you've got to be consistent. You've got to put in those match-winning performances time and time again," the former England skipper told Sky Sports.

Also Read | Muhammad Abbas Quick Facts: Here's All You Need To Know About Pakistan-Born New Zealand Player Who Struck Fastest Half-Century on Debut in NZ vs PAK 1st ODI 2025 Match.

Root, 34, led the England Test team from 2017 to 2022, recording 27 victories in 64 matches -- the most by any captain from the country.

However, a difficult period in 2021, where the team won just one of 17 matches and suffered an Ashes debacle Down Under, led to his decision to step down from the role.

But he continues to be the batting mainstay of the side, which was yet again fortified by his performance in the recently-held Champions Trophy, where he was the fourth-highest run-getter with 225 runs in three innings, including a century.

Despite his exploits, England had a miserable run in the marquee eight-team event, which India won.

"The Champions Trophy was disappointing. We didn't play anywhere near what we're capable of but there's so much talent and so much more to come from that team," Root said.

"I think it's a really good opportunity to reset and to move forward again as a group and get back to the heights that we know we're capable of and where we were in and around that 2015 to 2019 phase (winning the World Cup in 2019)," he added.

The former skipper ruled out leading England in white-ball cricket after the post fell vacant following Jos Buttler's resignation in the aftermath of the disappointing Champions Trophy campaign,

"I think that ship has sailed. I've done my time as a captain in England but I'm sure whoever gets the opportunity to do it will be extremely proud and do a brilliant job," Root said.

Instead he would like to focus on the India series and the Ashes later this year.

"These are the years you play for. Two of the biggest teams, two of the biggest series you can play in as an England player. It's something the team is relishing," Root said.

"I do think this team's building -- covering a lot of bases and giving ourselves a lot of options to be successful in different conditions.

"I think we're capable of (winning The Ashes). I think we've got to look after things leading up to that. We've got to play some really strong cricket at home," he added.

Root said he is gearing up for the challenges ahead.

"I think as soon as you lose that (motivation), I think it's time to call it a day. You're constantly looking to evolve, you never want to stand still, you never want to be that guy that's happy with where they are at."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)