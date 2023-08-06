Afghanistan named 18-member squad for the three-match ODI series against Pakistan that will be played in Sri Lanka, with young spinner Noor Ahmed set to make a comeback into the side ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in India later this year from October 5 to November 19 this year. Noor's return comes as Afghanistan make adjustments to the final combination ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in India later this year. Lanka Premier League Will Help Me Prepare for Asia Cup 2023, Says Pakistan Cricket Team Captain Babar Azam

As per ICC, Noor's return means that there is no room for left-arm spinner Zia Ur Rahman Akbar, who recently made his ODI debut against Bangladesh. Uncapped leg-spinner Izharulhaq Naveed, who was part of the Test squad, has been left out. Fast bowlers Mohammad Saleem Safi and Wafadar Momand, who were part of the recent ODI tour to Bangladesh, have successfully retained their spots.

"Our whole concentration is to prepare the team for the upcoming two big events of Asia Cup and the World Cup 2023," Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) Chief Selector Asadullah Khan said as quoted by ICC.

"This three-match ODI series against Pakistan provides us with a wonderful opportunity to prepare the team for the forthcoming two events." "The preparations for the Pakistan series are progressing well. The players have recently performed well in the Kabul Camp, which has been supervised by ACB's HPC staff. The team will also undergo a week-long conditioning camp prior to the Pakistan series," he concluded. PCB Exploring Possibility of Sending Psychologist with Pakistan Cricket Team to India For the ICC World Cup 2023

Afghanistan ODI squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ikram Alikhil, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Mohammad Saleem Safi and Wafadar Momand.

Reserves: Farid Ahmad Malik and Shahidullah Kamal.

Schedule for Pakistan's ODI series against Afghanistan:

August 22 – First ODI, Hambantota

August 24 – Second ODI, Hambantota

August 26 – Third ODI, Colombo.

