Oslo [Norway], January 13 (ANI): After thirteen years in Stavanger, a new era begins for one of the world's most prestigious chess tournaments. From 2026, Norway Chess and Norway Chess Women will be held in Oslo, with Deichman Bjørvika serving as the main venue, according to a press release. The tournament will take place from 25 May to 5 June 2026, and Magnus Carlsen is among the world stars heading to the capital. Since its launch in 2013, Stavanger has been home to Norway Chess. The city has given the event a strong identity and helped make the tournament a highlight on the international chess calendar.

"Norway Chess would not have become the event it is today without the cross-party political support and the generous welcome we have received in Stavanger. We would like to extend our sincere thanks to the City of Stavanger, which has stood by us all the way, especially in the development of Norway Chess Women, a pioneering women's tournament with equal prize conditions. We also want to thank our local sponsors and the incredible volunteers. Together you have written a chapter of Norwegian sporting history," says Kjell Madland, founder and CEO of Norway Chess. The move to Oslo marks the start of a new chapter. Deichman Bjørvika will host both Norway Chess and Norway Chess Women. "We see great opportunities in establishing Norway Chess in the nation's capital. Oslo is an international meeting place and gives us a unique opportunity to reach an even wider audience, among spectators, partners, and new generations of chess enthusiasts," says Benedicte Westre Skog, COO of Norway Chess.

Also Read | IND vs NZ 2nd ODI 2026, Rajkot Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for India vs New Zealand Cricket Match at Niranjan Shah Stadium.

"Stavanger will always be our chess home and part of our DNA. To further develop Norway Chess as a world-leading tournament, Oslo is a natural next step. We look forward to bringing our Rogaland heritage into a new setting," added Madland. Deichman Bjørvika looks forward to welcoming the world's leading chess players.

"We are proud that Deichman Bjørvika will host Norway Chess 2026. The library is a venue for many activities and experiences, and we are now looking forward to filling the building

Also Read | Fact Check: Did RCB Sign Vikas Singh A Delivery Boy for INR 5 Crore Ahead of IPL 2026? Here’s The Truth About Viral Video.

with chess players, spectators, and curious visitors. We also hope many people take the opportunity to borrow a good chess book or two," says Merete Lie, Head Librarian at Deichman Bjorvika.

Magnus Carlsen is the first player to publicly confirm his participation in Norway Chess 2026. The remaining participants will be announced in the coming weeks, along with the line-up for Norway Chess Women. Norway Chess will be held for the 14th time, and Norway Chess Women for the 3rd time. Carlsen has taken part in every edition and has won seven of them. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)