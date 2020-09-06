Watford [UK], September 6 (ANI): Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho said that he was 'not sad' with the team's 2-1 loss against Watford in a friendly game at Vicarage Road Stadium on Sunday.

Mourinho admitted that he was not even 'super enthusiastic' after winning three friendlies against Ipswich Town, Reading and Birmingham City.

Also Read | SKN vs TKR Dream11 Team Prediction in CPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Team for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders, Caribbean Premier League Match.

"I would say that those are the positives, players who needed minutes had them, some players played 90 minutes. Also positive was that Watford took it very seriously. I liked that. They competed, they were aggressive, they made the game very hard, those are all positives," Mourinho told Spurs' official website.

"In the same way I wasn't super-enthusiastic after winning three friendlies, wins that don't give us any points, I'm not sad that we lost this one," he added.

Also Read | Andre Russell Hilariously Imitates Rashid Khan's Celebrations After Lucky Escape in CPL 2020 (Watch Video).

According to the head coach, these games provide players with different scenarios that they can face during the Premier League.

"I said to the players at half-time, maybe in the Premier League if we are losing 2-0 at half-time, we have the second half to fight for the result. It was a game to give us minutes and a competitive mentality and I really liked the fact that in the last minute, we are fighting to try to score, and then Sonny makes a 100-metre sprint to stop the 3-1 on the counter-attack," Mourinho said.

South Korean striker Son Heung-Min, wearing Tottenham's captain's armband for the first time, scored the only goal for Spurs. He kept his side in the contest late on as he made a goal-line clearance after goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga had come up for a corner.

Tottenham finished sixth in the Premier League last season and will face Lokomotiv Plovdiv in a Europa League qualifying match later this month. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)