St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (SKN) will take on Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) in match 29 of the Caribbean Premier League 2020. SKN vs TKR clash will be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad on September 6, 2020 (Sunday). Both teams find themselves on the opposite end of the points table. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create Dream11 Fantasy Team for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders in CPL 2020 can scroll down below. CPL 2020 Points Table Updated.

Trinbago Knight Riders are the only unbeaten team in the competition so far and will be looking to continue that run against a team at the bottom of the team standings. Qualifying for the playoffs is out of the question for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots but a victory over the league leaders will surely give their confidence a huge boost. Andre Russell Hilariously Imitates Rashid Khan’s Celebrations After Lucky Escape in CPL 2020 (Watch Video).

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders, CPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper – Joshua da Silva (SKN) must be your keeper.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders, CPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Chris Lynn (SKN), Evin Lewis (SKN), Lendl Simmons (TKR), Colin Munro (TKR) and Darren Bravo (TKR) must be your batsmen.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders, CPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Dwayne Bravo (TKR) and Kieron Pollard (TKR) must be your all-rounders.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders, CPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Rayad Emrit (SKN), Jon-Russ Jaggesar (SKN) and Jayden Seales (TKR) must be your bowlers.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders, CPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Joshua da Silva (SKN), Chris Lynn (SKN), Evin Lewis (SKN), Lendl Simmons (TKR), Colin Munro (TKR), Darren Bravo (TKR), Dwayne Bravo (TKR), Kieron Pollard (TKR), Rayad Emrit (SKN), Jon-Russ Jaggesar (SKN) and Jayden Seales (TKR).

Lendl Simmons (TKR) must be your captain for this clash while Evin Lewis (SKN) can be named as the vice-captain.

