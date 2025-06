Paris, Jun 2 (AP) Novak Djokovic earned his 100th career French Open victory, a mark surpassed among men only by Rafael Nadal, by overwhelming Cam Norrie 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 in the fourth round Monday.

Djokovic hasn't ceded a set on his way to the quarterfinals this year at Roland-Garros, where he has won three of his 24 Grand Slam titles.

Also Read | ENG vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction, 3rd ODI 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for England vs West Indies Cricket Match in London.

The 38-year-old Serbian had a pair of three-match losing streaks this season but seems to be in top form lately, including collecting his 100th title at the Geneva Open the week before play began in Paris.

Next up for Djokovic is a matchup against No. 3 seed Alexander Zverev on Wednesday for a berth in the semifinals.

Also Read | PBKS Road to IPL 2025 Final: Here's How Shreyas Iyer-Led Punjab Kings Made it to Summit Clash of Indian Premier League Season 18.

Djokovic improved to 100-16 at the French Open. Nadal, who retired at the end of last season, went 112-4 while winning a record 14 championships at the clay-court major. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)