California [US], February 8 (ANI): In an attempt to capture a record-tying sixth title in the Indian Wells, World No. 1 and 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic will return a return in BNP Paribas Open after a five-year hiatus.

The five-time champion (2008, 2011, 2014, 2015, 2016) owns a tournament-record 20 consecutive match victories from his three-peat from 2014-2016.

This week, the BNP Paribas Open revealed its player entry lists. The 2024 BNP Paribas Open, which will take place from March 3 to 17 at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, features a star-studded field of former Indian Wells champions and up-and-coming talents.

Djokovic last feature at Indian Wells in 2019 ended with a third-round exit.

After losing in the Australian Open sooner than anticipated, World No. 2 and reigning BNP Paribas Open champion Carlos Alcaraz is returning to Tennis Paradise with the intention of regaining the glory of his championship run from the previous year and finding his footing.

Alcaraz dazzled the desert spectators last year, becoming the first person since Roger Federer in 2017 to win in Indian Wells without dropping a set.

Rafael Nadal, a fan favourite and three-time Indian Wells champion (2007, 2009, 2013), will be joining a star-studded field in the desert. Nadal will be returning to Tennis Paradise after missing the 2023 tournament due to injuries. The 22-time Grand Slam champion, who missed the Australian Open earlier this year due to an injury, will want to get his season off to a strong start.

Jannik Sinner, the 2024 Australian Open champion, is expected to start the season strong and hopes to maintain his momentum when he arrives in the desert. Sinner ranked fourth in the world, and did well in his debut season, losing in the semifinals to eventual champion Alcaraz.

Taylor Fritz, a native of Southern California, will once more take the lead among the top-ranked American players on the ATP Tour. (ANI)

