Good news for the tennis fans! Rafael Nadal has returned to training after missing the Australian Open 2024 with a muscle injury. Days before the year's first Grand Slam got underway, Nadal withdrew from the Australian Open 2024 due to a hip muscle injury. The 22-time Grand Slam winner took to social media to share pictures of himself training at his academy. Fans would look forward to seeing Nadal back in action once again as he recuperates from his injury. Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner Set for 'Six Kings Slam' Tournament in Saudi Arabia.

Rafael Nadal Training

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rafa Nadal (@rafaelnadal)

Nadal Back in Training

