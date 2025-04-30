Mumbai, April 30: Novak Djokovic pulled out of the Italian Open in the midst of a three-match losing streak, shedding doubt on how well he'll be able to play at the upcoming French Open as he continues to seek a record 25th Grand Slam trophy and 100th tournament title overall. Djokovic has struggled this season, going just 12-6 and dropping his past three contests in a row — at the Miami Open, the Monte Carlos Masters and, on Saturday, at the Madrid Open. Alex de Minaur Progresses to Round of 16 of Madrid Open 2025; Defeats Dennis Shapovalov in Second Round to Enter Pre-Quarterfinal.

The clay-court event in Rome, which will be held next month, posted on social media that Djokovic wouldn't be participating and wrote: “See you next year, Nole,” referring to the 37-year-old Serbian star by his nickname.

After losing to Matteo Arnaldi 6-3, 6-4 in Spain, Djokovic said: “It's a completely different feeling from what I had in 20-plus years of professional tennis. It's a challenge for me mentally to really face these kinds of sensations on the court, going out early now regularly in tournaments.”

He has spent more weeks ranked No. 1 than any other tennis player but is currently No. 5. His only title in 2024 or 2025 was the gold medal he claimed by beating Carlos Alcaraz in the final of the Paris Olympics in August. Novak Djokovic Loses to Matteo Arnaldi in Opening Round of Madrid Open 2025.

Djokovic has repeatedly said that what now matters to him is adding to his major championships. The next such event begins in Paris on May 25. He had to withdraw during last year's tournament at Roland Garros because of a knee injury that required surgery. Djokovic also stopped during the Australian Open this January because of a torn hamstring muscle.

