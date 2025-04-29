Star Australian Tennis player Alex de Minaur continued his progress in the Madrid Open as he entered the men's singles Round of 16 clash after securing a clinical victory in the round of 32. The Australian Tennis star defeated Dennis Shapovalov in the second round by a margin of 6-3, 7-6 to progress into the pre-quarterfinals. This will be his first-ever appearance in the round of 16 in Madrid Open. Australian Tennis Player Max Purcell Accepts 18-Month Doping Ban After Admitting To Breach.

Alex de Minaur Progresses to Round of 16 of Madrid Open 2025

Alex de Minaur beats Denis Shapovalov 6-3 7-6 in Madrid Alex has reached the round of 16 or better in every Masters event he’s played this season. ✅1st Madrid R16 since 2021 Consistently bringing his best. 🇦🇺😈 pic.twitter.com/QJ5CYqu1fZ — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) April 29, 2025

