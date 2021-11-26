Kanpur, Nov 26 (PTI) New Zealand were 72 for no loss at tea in reply to India's first innings total of 345 on the second day of the opening Test here on Friday.

Will Young and Tom Latham were batting on 46 and 23 respectively at the break. New Zealand trail by 273 runs.

Earlier, India were all out for 345 in their first innings. They added just six runs in the second session reaching 339 for eight at lunch.

Shreyas Iyer hit a century on his debut before he was out in the morning session.

New Zealand pacer Tim Southee took four Indian wickets in the first session on Friday to complete a five-wicket haul.

Brief Scores:

India 1st innings: 345 all out in 111.1 overs (Shreyas Iyer 105; Ravindra Jadeja 50, Ravichandran Ashwin 38; Tim Southee 5/69, Kyle Jamieson 3/91).

New Zealand 1st Innings: 72 for no loss in 26 overs (Will Young 46 batting, Tom Latham 23 batting).

