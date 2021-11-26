FC Goa got off to a poor start in the Indian Super League with a morale shattering defeat at the hands of Mumbai City FC. The Gaurs start the contest rock bottom in the points table and they will be eager to get their first win of the campaign against Jamshedpur FC. The loss also meant their impressive 15 game unbeaten run coming to a grinding halt. Nevertheless, FC Goa remain one of the favourites to lift the title with a kind of squad they posses and should be heading north in the points table. Opponents Jamshedpur FC held East Bengal to a 1-1 draw in their first game and there were plenty of positives in their performance. Indian Super League Points Table 2021-22 Updated.

Juan Ferrando was left unimpressed by the amount of space his Goa team left for the opposition when they lost possession of the ball. Edu Bedia and Glen Martins will have to improve considerably as they looked well below their levels against Mumbai City FC. Airam Cabrera will take time to adjust in his new team and the forward needs to demand more of the ball from his dynamic midfield.

Jamshedpur fans must have been buoyed by the commanding display from defenders Peter Hartley and Eli Sabia with the former also getting on the scoresheet. The Red Miners have never been the fancied teams of the ISL and are ye to make the play-offs. For them to progress to the last four, the likes of Pronoy Halder and Alex in midfield have to be at their industrious best in order to match up against technically superior teams. ISL 2021-22 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online.

When is FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2021–22, Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC, match in ISL 2021-22 will be played at the GMC Athletic Stadium. The match will take place on November 26, 2021 (Friday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of the FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2021–22 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans can also watch FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2021-22, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the FCG vs JFC clash online for fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream. Jamshedpur knows FC Goa will be hurting by the humiliation suffered against Mumbai and it is not the best time to face them.

