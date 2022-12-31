Karachi [Pakistan], December 31 (ANI): The first Test between Pakistan and New Zealand ended in a draw after bad light put an end to New Zealand's chase of a modest 138 runs at Karachi on Friday.

Pakistan resumed the fifth day of play at 77/2, with Imam-ul-Haq (45*) and Nauman Ali (4*) at the crease.

Michael Bracewell struck early for Kiwis, dismissing Nauman for four, reducing Pakistan to 82/3.

Spinner Ish Sodhi delivered the biggest blow by trapping Babar Azam for 14. Pakistan was 100/4.

Sarfaraz Ahmed and Imam-ul-Haq formed an 85-run stand. Ahmed continued his good run with the bat, smashing another half-century in the second innings of his return Test.

Sodhi ended the partnership dismissing Sarfaraz for 53 off 76 balls. He also dismissed Agha Salman (4) and deprived Imam of his century, sending him back for 96 off 206 balls.

Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Wasim then stitched a stand to take the hosts beyond 250-run mark. Sodhi claimed his sixth wicket trapping Wasim for a well-made 43. Shakeel reached his fifth Test half-century.

Pakistan declared their innings at 311/8, with Shakeel (55*) and Mir Hamza (3*). They had a lead of 137 runs and gave NZ a modest total of 138 runs to chase.

Ish Sodhi was the pick of the bowlers for the Kiwis, taking 6/86. Bracewell also took two wickets.

Pakistani spinner Abrar Ahmed continued his fine run, dismissing Bracewell for just three runs.

Devon Conway and Tom Latham pushed the accelerator, taking the team beyond the 50-run mark before bad light put an end to their chase and both teams shook hands to draw the match.

NZ finished at 61/1 in 7.3 overs, with Conway (18*) and Latham (35*).

Earlier in their first innings, Kiwis had declared at 612/9.

Kane Williamson top-scored for Kiwis, scoring a 200* off 395 balls laced with 21 fours and a six.

Tom Latham (113), Conway (92), Ish Sodhi (65) also delivered some remarkable performances with the bat. They gained a lead of 174 runs over the hosts.

Abrar was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan, taking 5/205. Nauman Ali bowled went for runs but also picked up three wickets for 185 runs. Wasim also took a wicket.

In the first innings, Pakistan was bundled out for 438 runs. Skipper Babar Azam (161), Agha Salman (103) and a returning Sarfaraz Ahmed (86) shined for the side with the bat.

Tim Southee (3/69) was the pick of the bowlers for the Kiwis. Ajaz Patel, Ish Sodhi, and Michael Bracewell also took two scalps while Neil Wagner took one.

Kane Williamson was declared as the 'Man of the Match'.

Brief Scores: Pakistan: 438 and 311/8 declared (Imam-ul-Haq 96, Saud Shakeel 55*, Ish Sodhi 6/86) draw against New Zealand: 612/9 declared and 61/1 (Tom Latham 35*, Devon Conway 18*, Abrar Ahmed 1/23). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)