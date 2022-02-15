Queenstown [South Africa], February 15 (ANI): India opening batter Smriti Mandhana on Tuesday announced that she has come out of quarantine and she cannot wait to join the team in New Zealand.

Mandhana posted a picture of herself on Instagram and she captioned the post as: "Finally out of the quarantine!! Cannot wait to get back with the team."

Mandhana along with Renuka Singh and Meghna Singh was forced to quarantine for an extended period and the trio missed the one-off T20I and the opening two ODIs against New Zealand.

Amelia Kerr (119*) and Maddy Green (52) starred with the bat as New Zealand defeated India by three wickets in the second ODI of the five-match series here at the John Davies Oval, Queenstown on Tuesday.

With this win, New Zealand has gained a 2-0 lead in the five-match series, and now the third ODI will be played on Friday.

Earlier, Mithali Raj and Richa Ghosh played knocks of 66 and 65 respectively as India posted 270/6 in the allotted fifty overs. Opening batter Sabbhineni Meghana also impressed with her 49-run knock of just 50 balls with the help of seven boundaries.

Shafali Verma (24), Yastika Bhatia (31) also chipped in with the bat, while Harmanpreet Kaur's poor run continued as she managed to score just 10 runs. For New Zealand, Sophie Devine returned with two wickets. (ANI)

