After the three One-Day Internationals (ODIs), India and West Indies face-off in the three-match T20I series, starting February 16. India won the three-match ODI series 3-0 and now will be looking to extend their dominance over the visitors in the game's shortest format. Meanwhile, scroll down to find out some interesting details about of the match like head-to-head record, mini-battles and key players. IND vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs West Indies 1st T20I 2022 in Kolkata

West Indies will have a lot to prove as they face India. The side has struggled recently despite having quality players in the side. On the other hand, India will be looking to rebuild and prepare for the upcoming T20 World Cup under Rohit Sharma.

IND vs WI Head to Head Record in T20Is

India and West Indies have faced each-other in 17 T20Is. India leads the head-to-head record with ten wins while Windies have won six games. One game between these two produced no result.

IND vs WI 1st T20I Key Players

Captain Rohit Sharma holds the key for India with the bat. In bowling department, Yuzvendra Chahal will be important. For West Indies, Brandon Kings and Odean Smith will be the key players.

IND vs WI 1st T20I Mini Battles

Rohit Sharma vs Jason Holder and Yuzvendra Chahal vs Kieron Pollard will be the key battles to look forward to in this series opener. India Likely Playing XI for 1st T20I vs West Indies: Predicted Indian 11 for Cricket Match in Kolkata.

IND vs WI 1st T20I 2022 Venue and Match Timing

India vs West Indies 1st T20I will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on February 16, 2022 (Wednesday). The game has a scheduled start time of 07:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time)

IND vs WI 1st T20I 2022 Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the West Indies tour of India 2022 and will telecast the games. Fans can tune into Star Sports channels to watch the game on TV while Disney+Hotstar will provide the live streaming on online platforms.

IND vs WI 1st T20I 2022 Likely Playing XI

India Likely Playing 11: Rohit Sharma (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna/Mohammad Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

West Indies Likely Playing 11: Shai Hope (WK), Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen, Jason Holder, Hayden Walsh, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 15, 2022 11:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).