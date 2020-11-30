Mount Maunganui [New Zealand], November 30 (ANI): New Zealand batsman Glenn Phillips, who smashed the fastest T20I ton by a Kiwi player on Sunday, has said playing in Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 helped him regain the confidence.

Phillips, who played for Jamaica Tallawahs in CPL 2020, slammed 108 runs in 51 balls as New Zealand defeated West Indies by 72 runs in the second T20I.

"That's just an incredible day. You don't get them very often... make the most of it. My whole thing is to try and be an entertainer for the crowd and, in that moment, having the crowd's back, I wanted to give them something special," ESPNcricinfo quoted Phillips as saying.

In CPL 2020, Phillips finished as the top run-getter for the Tallawahs in an otherwise disappointing campaign for the side. The right-handed batsman revealed that he worked on a couple of things before the series which helped him move forward again.

"I had to go back, work on things, and took a step back to be able to move forward again. Then I had the opportunities in the Caribbean (Premier League), which slowly worked my confidence back and I was able to have a couple of good performances, being able to come out against these boys has had a massive part of play in that," said Phillips.

"And be able to produce the kind of freedom in my performance was the biggest thing for me - and, yeah, I was absolutely ecstatic. You don't get those very often, and I was going to enjoy it," he added.

With this win, New Zealand have gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

New Zealand and West Indies will next lock horns in the dead rubber on Monday. (ANI)

