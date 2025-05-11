Colombo, May 11 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Women's ODI tri-series final between India and Sri Lanka here Sunday.

India Women:

Also Read | Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace, Premier League 2024-25 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Pratika Rawal c P Wathsala b Ranaweera 30

Smriti Mandhana c Samarawickrama b Vihanga 116

Also Read | Manchester United vs West Ham, Premier League 2024-25 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Harleen Deol c & b Vihanga 47

Harmanpreet Kaur c Madara b Kumari 41

Jemimah Rodrigues c Silva b Kumari 44

Richa Ghosh c sub (H Karunaratne) b Madara 8

Amanjot Kaur c sub (H Karunaratne) b Madara 18

Deepti Sharma not out

20

Kranti Goud not out 0

Extras (NB-1,WD-17) 18

Total (For 7 wkts in 50 overs) 342

Fall of wickets: 1-70, 2-190, 3-219, 4-267, 5-294, 6-304, 7-341.

Bowling: Malki Madara 10-0-74-2, Dewmi Vihanga 10-0-69-2, Sugandika Kumari 10-0-59-2, Inoka Ranaweera 10-0-62-1, Chamari Athapaththu 8-0-61-0, Piumi Wathsala 2-0-17-0. More

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)