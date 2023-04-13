Manjeri, Apr 13 (PTI) Odisha FC registered a convincing 3-0 victory over Aizawl FC in their second match of the Super Cup at the Payyanad Stadium here on Thursday.

The victory fetched three points for Odisha, who have four points from two matches and are leading Group B, while Aizawl FC are yet to open their account.

Also Read | Aman Sehrawat Wins India's First Gold Medal at Asian Wrestling Championships 2023, Beats Lmaz Smanbekov 9-4 in 57kg Final.

It was a tale of two halves between Aizawl and Odisha, as they were evenly matched in the first 45 minutes.

Both the sides shared more or less equal amount of ball possession as well as goal-scoring chances.

Also Read | Simon Doull Rubbishes Claims of Experiencing Mental Torture in Pakistan After Remark on Babar Azam's Strike Rate During PSL 2023: Report.

The first chance fell to Odisha centre-back Narender Gahlot, who failed to keep his header from a corner kick in the 16th minute on the target.

Over the next 15 minutes, Aizawl took control of the game and twice came close to scoring.

On both occasions, Hruaitea was the player with the chances, his volleyed effort from a corner in the 20th minute flying just wide of the post.

In the 28th minute, Hruaitea had a golden opportunity to put his side in the lead but couldn't get a touch on the ball at the mouth of the goal.

Just before the break, Odisha winger Isak Vanlalruatfela found himself in space with only Vanlalhriatpuia to beat. But the goalkeeper did well to parry his shot away and ensure they went into the break level.

The very first chance in the second half once again fell Isak's way. The 21-year-old dribbled in from the left flank and went for an outrageous attempt from outside the box. Once again, it was Vanlalhriatpuia who came to Aizawl's rescue with a last-gasp save.

The resultant corner in the 47th minute brought the opener. Diego Mauricio poked the ball home from close range from a goalmouth melee and handed Odisha the lead.

Odisha followed it up with another goal in the 55th minute. This time it was Victor Rodriguez who displayed great footwork inside the box to beat a defender and slot it home to double his side's lead.

Clifford Miranda's men took complete charge of the game after that and kept hold of the majority of ball possession.

In the second minute of stoppage time, substitute Nandha Kumar made it 3-0 to complete the win.

Mauricio's fierce strike was stopped by Vanlalhriatpuia brilliantly, but the rebound fell to Nandha, who tapped it in.

Mauricio had another chance to get on the scoresheet when he was brought down inside the box by K Lalmalsawma in the fourth minute of stoppage time. But the Brazilian's penalty was saved by Aizawl's goalkeeper.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)