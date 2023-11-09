Bhubaneswar, Nov 9 (PTI) The Odisha government on Thursday signed an agreement with AMNS India to establish a high-performance centre for Kho Kho.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said his government wants to support indigenous sports like Kho Kho.

Also Read | National Games 2023 Medals Tally: Maharashtra Finishes on Top, Services Take Second Spot.

"This partnership with AMNS to establish the Kho Kho HPC will set a new benchmark for support towards Indian sports," he said.

As part of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Odisha will build infrastructure, while AMNS India will provide experienced coaches to train players.

Also Read | NZ vs SL CWC 2023 Match Result: Trent Boult’s Riveting Spell Spurs New Zealand’s Five-wicket Win, Keeps Semifinal Hopes Alive.

A host of high-performance centres has been set up at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, and the one for Kho Kho will be a significant addition to the ecosystem, said Sports Minister TK Behera.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)