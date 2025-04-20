Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 20 (ANI): In a significant step towards strengthening grassroots sports infrastructure, Khelo India Centers have been inaugurated across all districts of Odisha under the joint support of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, and the State Sports and Youth Services Department. The initiative, launched under the guidance of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, aims to develop world-class sports infrastructure and nurture young talent across the state.

These centers are designed to provide athletes with access to quality training and modern facilities for a range of sports, including football, volleyball, hockey, athletics, kho-kho, kabaddi, and more. All essential amenities required for athletes' development will be made available.

Also Read | PBKS vs RCB Live Score Updates of IPL 2025: Checking Playing XIs and Impact Players of Both Sides.

To ensure efficient operation and management, each center will receive an annual grant of Rs. 5 lakh from the government.

Marking the occasion, Odisha Sports Minister Suryabanshi Suraj told the reporters, "In every district of Odisha, Khelo India Centers have been established. Starting today, the Kalinga Super Cup -- one of the elite football tournaments in the country will be held at the iconic Kalinga Stadium, creating a vibrant atmosphere for football lovers across the region."

Also Read | Ali Raza Quick Facts: Here’s All You Need To Know Peshawar Zalmi’s 17-Year-Old Pace Sensation in PSL 2025.

The stage is set for the fifth edition of the Kalinga Super Cup, kicking off on Sunday in Bhubaneswar. Since its inception in 2018, the tournament has grown into India's premier domestic knockout football competition. This year's edition carries added significance, with a coveted spot in the AFC Champions League 2 Preliminary Round on the line, according to the official website of ISL.

So far, ISL sides have dominated the tournament, with Bengaluru FC, FC Goa, Odisha FC, and East Bengal FC lifting the trophy. Notably, the Blues, the Red and Gold Brigade, and the Kalinga Warriors are the only clubs to have reached the final more than once. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)