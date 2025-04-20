20 Apr, 15:53 (IST)

OUT! Just as Punjab Kings were looking to take the game away, Krunal Pandya strikes for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Pandya dismisses the dangerous-looking Priyansh Arya, who wanted to slog with the line, but hands a simple catch at covers. Priyansh Arya c Tim David b Krunal Pandya 22(15) 

20 Apr, 15:48 (IST)

After a slow first over, openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh have managed to maul RCB bowlers and put up 41 runs in merely 4 overs. Both players have been equally aggressive, however, Arya has taken the role of the hitter upon himself. RCB will need to break this stand if they want to make a comeback. 

20 Apr, 15:35 (IST)

Punjab Kings openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh have started cautiously, with the new ball moving a bit. Bhuvneshwar Kumar did not give an inch to the batters and almost got a wicket. A lot will depend on how PBKS start on this track, which eases up in the second innings. 

20 Apr, 15:08 (IST)

RCB have one solitary change, bringing in Romario Shepherd into the XI, replacing Liam Livingstone, who has been poor this season. On the other hand, PBKS have opted to play the same XI from Bengaluru. Punjab Kings XI: Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer(c), Josh Inglis(w), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra ChahalPBKS Impact Players: Harpreet Brar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Suryansh Shedge, Glenn Maxwell, Praveen DubeyRoyal Challengers Bengaluru XI: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Yash DayalRCB Impact Players: Devdutt Padikkal, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh

20 Apr, 15:01 (IST)

Toss! Rajat Patidar has won the toss, and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain asks Punjab Kings to bat first.

20 Apr, 14:55 (IST)

Hello and welcome to LatestLY's live coverage of IPL 2025, where in the first match on Sunday, Punjab Kings will clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Both teams faced each other on Friday at Bengaluru, where PBKS prevailed over their opponents. 

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 Live Score Updates: Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru meet in match 37 of IPL 2025 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh. You can check the Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match scorecard here. A couple of days ago, it was the Punjab Kings who had come out on top against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a rain-curtailed match in IPL 2025. The Shreyas Iyer-led side has been pretty impressive so far in IPL 2025 and would look to continue that momentum. The bowling department, especially, has been sensational with them restricting the opposition to under 100 in the past couple of matches, although the latter was rain-shortened. Shreyas Iyer and his men are looking like a real force to be reckoned with in IPL 2025 and it will take a massive performance from Rajat Patidar and his team to come out on top in Mullanpur. Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch PBKS vs RCB Indian Premier League T20 Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match Scorecard

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have had a mixed campaign so far in IPL 2025. They have won all away games so far, but playing at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium has not brought any luck. RCB have suffered defeats in all three home matches and the team will look to continue their good away form. Rajat Patidar and his men have some areas to work on and they will look to gain redemption against Punjab Kings and even the score this season. PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025, Chandigarh Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium.

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 Squads:

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Josh Inglis(w), Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Glenn Maxwell, Suryansh Shedge, Praveen Dubey, Yash Thakur, Vishnu Vinod, Aaron Hardie, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kuldeep Sen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Yash Dayal, Devdutt Padikkal, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Lungi Ngidi, Romario Shepherd, Nuwan Thushara, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh