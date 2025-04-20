Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 Live Score Updates: Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru meet in match 37 of IPL 2025 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh. You can check the Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match scorecard here. A couple of days ago, it was the Punjab Kings who had come out on top against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a rain-curtailed match in IPL 2025. The Shreyas Iyer-led side has been pretty impressive so far in IPL 2025 and would look to continue that momentum. The bowling department, especially, has been sensational with them restricting the opposition to under 100 in the past couple of matches, although the latter was rain-shortened. Shreyas Iyer and his men are looking like a real force to be reckoned with in IPL 2025 and it will take a massive performance from Rajat Patidar and his team to come out on top in Mullanpur. Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch PBKS vs RCB Indian Premier League T20 Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match Scorecard

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have had a mixed campaign so far in IPL 2025. They have won all away games so far, but playing at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium has not brought any luck. RCB have suffered defeats in all three home matches and the team will look to continue their good away form. Rajat Patidar and his men have some areas to work on and they will look to gain redemption against Punjab Kings and even the score this season.

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 Squads:

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Josh Inglis(w), Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Glenn Maxwell, Suryansh Shedge, Praveen Dubey, Yash Thakur, Vishnu Vinod, Aaron Hardie, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kuldeep Sen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Yash Dayal, Devdutt Padikkal, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Lungi Ngidi, Romario Shepherd, Nuwan Thushara, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh