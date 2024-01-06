Cuttack, Jan 6 (PTI) Defending champions Odisha Juggernauts became the third side to enter the semi-finals of the Ultimate Kho Kho, edging past Gujarat Giants 30-27 here on Saturday.

Rohan Singade was the star performer for the Juggernauts, frustrating the Giants' attackers in the final turn to make a difference.

The Giants opted to defend after winning the toss, and their first batch consisting of Suyash Gargate, Faizankha Pathan and Abhijit Patil earned a dream run point.

The subsequent batch of K Ram Mohan, V Subramani and Rajvardhan Patil secured another dream run point for the Giants. But the Juggernauts managed to hold a 14-2 advantage at Turn 1.

The Juggernauts began the Turn 2 with an impressive defensive display. Their first batch of Gowtham MK, Vishal and Dilip Khandavi remained on the pitch for five minutes and 13 seconds and managed five dream run points.

Manoj Patil remained unconquered in the second batch, while the Juggernauts entered the second innings with a 19-14 advantage.

In Turn 3, the first batch of the Giants, which comprised Akshay Bhangare, Deepak Madhav and Shubham Thorat, earned two dream run points, followed by good work by their second batch.

Both Suyash Gargate and Abhijit Patil stayed unconquered and gained a dream run point, leaving the Juggernauts with only a ten-point lead to defend in the final turn.

The Juggernauts' first batch of Dipesh More, Nikhil B and Omkar Sonawane collected a dream run point, which left the Giants with five points to obtain in a little over three minutes.

However, Singade had other ideas, as he ensured that his team qualified for the semis with a narrow win.

