Chennai, Jan 29 (PTI) The official logo and mascot for the 23rd National Para Athletics Championship 2025 were unveiled here on Wednesday.

Scheduled to take place from February 17-20, the championship will bring together over 1,700 para athletes from across the country, according to a release.

The unveiling ceremony was attended by distinguished dignitaries, including Atulya Misra, Jayawant Gundu, Secretary of the Paralympic Committee of India, Arjuna Awardee and Indian para-badminton player Thulasimathi Murugesan amomg others.

The Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) has played a pivotal role in making this championship a reality, offering its full support in collaboration with the Tamil Nadu Para Sports Association.

