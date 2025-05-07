New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) India's ace rifle shooter Rudrankksh Patil believes one of the key factors stopping the country's marksmen from excelling at the Olympics is the pressure they build "subconsciously" before the mega event, which comes back to disturb their composure during competition.

The former world champion, who believes he has it him to win an Olympic gold, also says that an "accumulation" of factors, including the fact that he could not compete as much at the domestic level, led to him underperforming during the Olympics Selection Trials last year, which ended his hopes of going to Paris.

Rudrankksh, dubbed as one of India's best medal hopes after Abhinav Bindra to win an Olympic gold in air rifle, says the hype built around mega sporting events was one of the main reasons for athlete coming under intense pressure during competition.

"Even when it comes to the Asian Games, I think it's the accumulation of many sporting events (send-offs) which come together. So the aura is completely different (for the Asian and Olympic Games), which all of a sudden puts pressure on you," said Rudrankksh in an interaction with PTI.

"When we go for the World Cups, no one is commenting on what is going to happen. No one is saying anything, so the pressure is off. But when we are going to the (Asian and Olympic) Games, there are a lot of kit launches and there are a lot of media interactions, and a lot of things which I think increases the pressure subconsciously," he added.

The Maharashtra shooter, who won the 2022 World Championship gold as a teenager and has since collected several world cup medals, added that those who are able to overcome that mental threshold are the once best placed to win medals.

"The athlete won't feel it (effect of pressure) till he goes to the spot (firing station). But, I think, the athletes who are able to manage it will go on to win a medal. I think athletes should be able to manage those pressures... no one can remain in that bubble forever..

For someone who was expected to simply walk into the Olympic squad, given his reputation and class, Rudrankksh was undone by a freak lapse of form during the selection trials, leaving those keenly following him stunned.

But the champion shooter, who recently won an individual gold in the World Cup in Buenos Aires, said several factors caused the slump.

"It's an accumulation of many things. I did not compete at the domestic level as much as I did at the international level. So, when it came to the (Olympic) selection (Trials) at the domestic level, it was a completely different experience for me.

"(Domestically) I was just shooting enough to get into the (national) team," said Rudrankksh, adding that his aim was to reserve his best for international competitions.

"I always shot well internationally and I got medal there, which helped me maintain my (world) ranking. But when it came to Olympic Selection Trial (I had to start) from scratch, I finished third with the top two being selected for Paris..

Rudrankksh said that in hindsight he should have skipped a few international events to focus more on the trials.

Moving forward, Rudrankksh said he would chalk out his international calendar more carefully.

"That (choosing competitions) is one key thing which I would like to work on in this (Olympic) cycle. I think I could have skipped a few tournaments to focus more on the foundation," he added.

With the next Olympic qualification cycle in mind, Rudrankksh said he had figured out the areas he need to work upon.

"I can definitely see a lot of scope for improvement going into the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic cycle. I am working with my support staff to get a better routine which can help me in what I'm doing. I think my qualification scores can get a bit better. Sometimes I'm facing a bit of issue there..

"It's not like it's a different technique which I will follow. It's going to be the same technique but the thing is how well I'm able to follow it under pressure situations is the key. I would like to work on those things and also work a bit more of my endurance..

.

'I have the potential to win in the Olympics.

==============================.

The rifle shooter said he just needs to bring in a bit more planning in his routine to be a world beater.

"I think I have the potential to win the Olympics, but I just need a good planning. How I can manage my recovery levels and how I can be better prepared for the Olympics. That's what I think I need to personally improve on," he said.

