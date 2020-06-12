New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Dr Narinder Dhruv Batra on Thursday said that one more member in his family has tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of infected patients to eight in his house.

"Today on June 11, one more family member in my home tested COVID-19 positive, now bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients to 8 in my house," Batra said in a statement.

The family members whose reports come negative will undergo another test next week, as advised.

"Now under medical advice, we all who came negative in my home today will again have to get our tests done once again after 8-9 days of today ie by around June 20," the IOA president said

Meanwhile, Batra and his family will be going into self-imposed home quarantine for 15 days till June 26.

"I know I have to reply to complaints sent by Sudhanshu Mittal Vice President Indian Olympic Association against me to IOC and FIH which I will as an immediate measure reply soon on WhatsApp with your kind permissions and hope you will bear with me till I start going to my office after June 26," his statement added.

Earlier, Batra's father tested positive for coronavirus and two of his security guards and another attendant with his father at their home, who stay in staff quarters at their house were found COVID-19 positive. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)