Kolkata, May 26 (PTI) Batting stalwart Virat Kohli says Rajat Patidar's match-winning century in the IPL Eliminator was one of the best innings produced under pressure.

Little-known Patidar from Indore slammed a 54-ball 112 not out to single-handedly win the IPL Eliminator for Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday night here.

Also Read | Real Madrid vs Liverpool, UCL Final: Key Players To Watch Out for in Paris Showdown.

"That was one of the best innings I've ever seen under pressure by Rajat Patidar, and I've seen many," Kohli, who had added 66 with Patidar, said on RCB's Game Day segment.

"That level of striking in this game is some level of batting. Watch out for him!," he said.

Also Read | RR vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2022: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Indian Premier League Season 15 Eliminator.

With Patidar going hammer and tongs, RCB posted an imposing 207 for 4, a total which proved enough as LSG managed 193 for 6 to bow out of the tournament.

Wicketkeeper batter Dinesh Kartik, who shared a 92 off 41 balls with Patidar to take RCB across the 200-mark, also was effusive in his praise for the 28-year-old.

"It was probably the best innings by an uncapped player that I've seen. Outstanding batting. He is very cool, calm, and has a shy personality. It shows in his batting, you get the feeling that he is lazy but that is just his personality.

"Lovely guy, hardworking with a shy personality. Rajat Patidar played some great shots and made my job easier, that's a key factor in a good team."

RCB will face Rajasthan Royals in the second qualifier on Friday. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)