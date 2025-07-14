Portrush (Northern Ireland), Jul 14 (PTI) Winning the Open is his immediate goal but Rory McIlroy is also looking forward to travel to India for the first time for the DP World India Championship from October 16-19 at the Delhi Golf Club.

Without taking his eyes off the 153rd Open this week at home or the Ryder Cup, McIlroy, who ended a 11-year Major drought this year, said he wants to go to new places like India, where he has never played, and to Australia, where he last went in 2013 and 2014.

Also Read | Barcelona Sign Young Swedish Winger Roony Bardghji from FC Copenhagen.

DP World has had events in Dubai for long, but the event in October will be its first venture in India, where it feels there is lot of potential.

Appreciating how DP World was bringing top level of professional golf to India, McIlroy said, “I've certainly voiced my views and opinions about the top level of men's professional golf maybe needs to get a little more international in some ways. I'm excited to go to India. I've never been before.

Also Read | Wimbledon 2025: The Championships Pays Tribute to Thalapathy Vijay and 'Jana Nayagan' During Finals, Marks First-Ever Indian Cinema Salute at Centre Court.

"So I'm excited just to take in a new place and a new culture and play in different parts of the world. I'm going to Australia at the end of this year as well. I always have. I've always been quite an international player, and I've enjoyed going to different places.

“I just think at this stage of my career, basically 18 years into my professional year, to still be able to experience new things and play in new tournaments, that's something that means a lot to me.”

When the event in India was announced, McIlroy had said, "This is a great opportunity, and I can't wait to play in front of Indian golf fans," said the golfing great from Northern Ireland.

He has always felt that countries like India have great potential.

“I think it's pretty obvious, the two big things left this year are this tournament (The 153rd Open) and the Ryder Cup. Those are the two massive things that are left on the golfing calendar.

“I'm really excited for obviously this week, but I'm excited for the rest of the year with the Ryder Cup, India, Australia and everything else that's to follow.”

The pressure may seem to be off, but if it is a major, and more so at home like it is at the Royal Portrush, it is always lurking out there. That is what McIlroy seemed to say, as he set the ball rolling on the Monday of the 153rd Open.

Asked the pressure a ‘Green Jacket' or a ‘Career Slam' -- both having been achieved and ticked off from the bucket list --, McIlroy gave a broad smile and said, “I don't know. There's always pressure.”

McIlroy came straight from East Lothian where he was tied second at the Scottish Open.

“We got to the hotel at 1:00 a.m. last night, so it's barely been 12 hours, 13 hours I guess now, but it's been great. By the time I got to the back nine, there was a nice crowd out there. After the 18th and seeing all the kids and signing autographs, it's really, really nice, and I'm sure that'll just build as the week goes on.

“I try to go about my business. I try to give the best of myself every time I'm out there. It's amounted to some pretty nice things so far. I still feel like there's a lot left in there. The story certainly isn't over.”

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)