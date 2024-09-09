Astana [Kazakhstan], September 9 (ANI): The highly anticipated 5th World Nomad Games officially kicked off in Astana with a spectacular opening ceremony at the Astana Arena, according to a statement from the Embassy of Kazakhstan in India.

Bringing together over 2,500 athletes and thousands of guests from 89 countries, the event is a celebration of the rich cultural heritage of nomadic civilizations and the unique sports and traditions passed down through generations.

Also Read | Will Kylian Mbappe Play Tonight in France vs Belgium UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Match? Here’s the Possibility of Real Madrid Star Featuring in Starting XI.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended the opening ceremony of the 5th World Nomad Games.

At the commencement of the ceremony, children representing various ethnic groups in Kazakhstan presented the national flag, after which the national anthem was played. Then the traditional parade of delegations of participating countries took place. This year's Games will feature athletes from a diverse range of regions, including Asia, Europe, North and South America, Africa, and Australia.

Also Read | ENG vs SL 3rd Test 2024: Assistant Coach Paul Collingwood Admits England 'Need a Special Day' To Win This Match Against Sri Lanka.

In his speech, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his gratitude to the leaders of brotherly states, distinguished guests and athletes who came to Kazakhstan to participate in an important event on an international scale.

As the President stressed, nomadic civilization has left a deep mark in world history. Since ancient times, the nomads of the Great Steppe have lived in Eurasia.

In his opening address, Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the historical significance of nomadic cultures and their lasting legacy in shaping the world.

"The Kazakh land is home to outstanding historical figures such as Al-Farabi and Khoja Ahmed Yasawi, who made significant contributions to the development of science and humanistic ideas. Our ancestors established powerful states and built beautiful medieval cities in the Great Steppe, including Otyrar, Turkestan, Taraz, and Saraishyk," President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was quoted in a release from Embassy of Kazakhstan in India as saying.

The Kazakh leader emphasized the unifying power of the nomad games, which serve not only to celebrate traditional sports but to promote global unity and mutual respect.

"This is the biggest sports competition of its kind in the world. Sport itself is a symbol of respect and solidarity. Its key purpose is to strengthen friendship among nations. Kazakhstan is known to everyone as a land of peace and coexistence," said President Tokayev. "I am confident that the Nomad Games will help foster international solidarity."

The World Nomad Games, part of the UNESCO World Heritage List, have grown into the largest event dedicated to traditional sports, attracting participation from nations across Asia, Europe, North and South America, Africa, and Australia.

Over the course of the competition, which runs from September 9th to September 13th, athletes will compete in a range of nomadic sports, including horseback archery, martial arts, falconry, and traditional wrestling, showcasing their countries' unique cultural traditions on a global stage.

The opening ceremony was attended by distinguished international leaders and officials, including President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan, President Sadyr Zhaparov of Kyrgyzstan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan, Rustam Minnikhanov of the Republic of Tatarstan, and Aisen Nikolayev, Head of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia).

Other notable attendees included former Mongolian President Nambaryn Enkhbayar and President of the World Ethnosport Confederation, Bilal Erdogan, as well as representatives from international organisations such as UNESCO, the UN World Tourism Organization, the Organization of Turkic States, and the European Union, the Embassy of Kazakhstan in India said in a statement.

The evening culminated in a breathtaking cultural performance that took the audience on a journey through Kazakhstan's rich history, from the Tengri period and the great khanates to the nation's modern transformation.

The theatrical programme paid tribute to the enduring values of harmony with nature, respect for the land, and the shared responsibility of protecting the Earth as humanity's common home.

The World Nomad Games, which will include competitions in 21 sports, offer a platform for nations with shared nomadic roots--and others--to come together in a celebration of cultural diversity, strengthening bonds of friendship and peace through sport. The first three editions were held in Kyrgyzstan while the last one took place in Turkiye. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)