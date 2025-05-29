New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): Indian Super League (ISL) side East Bengal FC, on Thursday, announced that head coach Oscar Bruzon has signed a one-year contract extension, committing his future to the club until the end of the 2025-26 season.

Under Bruzon's stewardship, the Red and Gold Brigade topped Group A and reached the quarter-finals of the inaugural AFC Challenge League last season, as per the ISL official website.

Since taking charge midway through the season, the Spanish tactician led East Bengal to its highest points tally (28) in an ISL season, despite the club's poor start to the campaign.

Fully supportive of Bruzon's vision, Vibhash Vardhan Agarwal of Emami Group said as quoted by the ISL website, "Coach Oscar has brought a renewed sense of purpose to the team. His dedication to our vision of challenging for titles and ability to inspire both players and fans make him the ideal leader for our club's future."

Commenting on his extension, Bruzon said, "I am thrilled to extend my journey with East Bengal FC for the upcoming season. While the previous season presented challenges, particularly after a slow start, we have collectively learned from those experiences and are now fully focused on reigniting the winning mentality that defines this great club. Our loyal supporters deserve nothing less than a team that reflects their passion, resilience and unwavering belief in East Bengal's legacy." (ANI)

