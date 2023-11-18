Lucknow, Nov 18 (PTI) Sahaspur Alinagar, the ancestral village of Indian pacer Mohammed Shami, will get a rural stadium, the district magistrate of Amroha said on Saturday.

The DM added that efforts will be made to invite Shami at the foundation-stone-laying event if he is available.

Also Read | IND vs AUS ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final: Glenn Maxwell Will Have To Bowl Very Well if Indian Batters Handle Adam Zampa Well, Says Ian Chappell.

The rural stadium in Sahaspur Alinagar will be spread over an area of 1.092 hectares.

"A rural stadium and an open gym will be constructed in Sahaspur Alinagar. It will cover an area of 1.092 hectares. The approximate cost of the rural stadium will be around Rs 5 crore," District Magistrate Rajesh Kumar Tyagi told PTI.

Also Read | Germany vs Turkey, International Friendly 2023 Live Streaming & Match Time in IST: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of GER vs TUR on TV & Free Online Stream Details of Football Match in India.

He added that no date has so far been fixed for laying the foundation stone of the rural stadium.

On being asked whether an invitation will be extended to Shami's parents for the event, Tyagi said, "Definitely they will be invited. And efforts will be made to invite Shami jee for the event, if he is available."

The Amroha DM also said that as per the directives of the state government, rural stadiums were to be built in 20 districts of the state.

Shami has been India's go-to bowler in the World Cup, where he is currently the side's top wicket-taker, scalping 23 wickets in six matches at an economy of 5.01, including a four-for and three fifers.

He had grabbed seven wickets in the semifinal against New Zealand in Mumbai on Tuesday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)