Nagpur, Jun 5 (PTI) Pagariya Strikers beat Nagpur Titans by three wickets in the inaugural match of the Vidarbha Pro T20 League tournament here on Thursday.

After restricting Nagpur Titans to a modest 122 for eight in the first half, Pagariya Strikers scored 123 for seven in 17.1 overs with opening batter Mohammed Faiz top-scoring with 46 from 30 balls with two sixes and five fours.

For Nagpur Titans, Jagjot Sasan (56) and Shubham Dubey (26) led the recovery after a poor start. Sasan hit a fluent 56 off 47 balls with three fours and two sixes.

But a late collapse saw Nagpur Titans crawling to 122 for eight as Lalit Yadav returned a fine spell of 4-0-11-5.

Sahil Sheikh took 2/18 for Nagpur Titans.

Brief scores:

Nagpur Titans 122/8 in 20 overs (Jagjot Sasan 56, Shubham Dubey 28; Lalit Yadav 5/11) lost to Pagariya Strikers 123/7 in 17.1 overs (Mohammed Faiz 46; Yash Kadam 28; Sahil Sheikh 2/18) by 3 wickets.

