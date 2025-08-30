Rajgir (Bihar) [India], August 30 (ANI): Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh said on Saturday that Pakistan has agreed to send its junior team to India for the International Hockey Federation (FIH) Junior Men's Hockey World Cup 2025, scheduled to be held in Tamil Nadu later this year.

The development comes after Pakistan opted out of the Asia Cup, being held in Bihar's Rajgir.

Earlier, Hockey India President Dilip Kumar Tirkey confirmed that Pakistan had withdrawn from the tournament, citing 'security concerns.' Considering their withdrawl from the Men's Hockey Asia Cup, there was uncertainty about Pakistan's participation in the Junior Hockey World Cup. India and Pakistan have been drafted into Pool B alongside Chile and Switzerland.

Clearing speculation about Pakistan's participation in the tournament, Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath said that he had held discussions with the Pakistan Hockey Federation, confirming that they would be sending their junior team to India for the tournament.

"Pakistan have agreed to send their Junior hockey team to play in the FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup 2025 to be held in Chennai and Madurai," Nath told the media.

The event is scheduled to be held from November 28 to December 10 in Madurai and Chennai.

Recently, Indian hockey legend Aslam Sher Khan addressed Pakistan's absence in the Asia Cup and said that they should have participated, as there is "nothing to be afraid of" in the country and India is a "very good nation with regards to sports and culture."

Last week, the Indian government revised a policy to handle relations with Pakistan in sports events. It declared that the Indian athletes and teams will be allowed to participate in "international events that also have teams or players from Pakistan. However, India will continue to refrain from participating in competitions in Pakistan and will not engage in any bilateral competition.

Along with this, it is also declared that the visa policy will be "simplified" for sportspersons, team officials, technical personnel, and office-bearers of International Sports Governing Bodies for a "maximum" period of five years, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) confirmed last Thursday.

The relations between India and Pakistan have become strained after the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, in which 26 tourists were killed on April 22. (ANI)

