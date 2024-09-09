Mumbai, September 9: A 12-member Pakistan contingent on Monday left for Chennai to take part in the South Asian Athletics Federation Junior Championships after getting visas from the Indian High Commission. An official confirmed that the athletes and officials had left for Chennai after visas were approved on Saturday. The SAAF Junior Championships will be held in Chennai from September 11 to 13. Jay Shah Hails Indian Contingent After Their Record-Breaking Medal Haul at Paris Paralympics 2024, Says 'My Heart Swells With Pride…' (See Post).

“The contingent has left via the Wagah border from where they will go to Amritsar and fly to Chennai where the South Asian Junior Athletics Championship is being held,” the official said.

