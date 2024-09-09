Newly appointed chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Jay Shah took to social media and shared a post where he applauded the Indian contingent after their record-breaking medal haul at the Paris Paralympics 2024. India won a total of 29 medals which is their best medal tally in the history of Paralympic Games. Jay Shah while praising the Indian Contingent wrote, "As I watch our para-athletes make history at the Paris 2024 Paralympics with a remarkable 29 medals, including 7 golds, my heart swells with pride. Each of you has not just won medals, but won hearts. India stands with you, celebrating your journey, and I personally couldn’t be prouder. Jai Hind!" ICC Chairman Jay Shah Extends Wishes on Occasion of National Sports Day 2024.

Jay Shah Hails Indian Contingent For Paris Paralympics 2024 Performance

As I watch our para-athletes make history at the #Paris2024 Paralympics with a remarkable 29 medals, including 7 golds, my heart swells with pride. Each of you has not just won medals, but won hearts. India stands with you, celebrating your journey, and I personally couldn’t be… pic.twitter.com/32ZiBzL5Nd— Jay Shah (@JayShah) September 8, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)