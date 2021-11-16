New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): Pakistan pacer Usman Khan Shinwari on Tuesday announced his retirement from the longest format to "prolong his cricket career".

Shinwari, who has played 17 ODIs and just one Test for Pakistan, informed that he is absolutely fit after undergoing treatment for back injuries.

Also Read | IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs New Zealand 1st T20I 2021 in Jaipur.

"Thanks to @sportsphysiojav ALHAMDULILLAH I have made my comeback again from back injury and now I am absolutely fit but due to my Doctors and physio advises I have to leave Long format to avoid such injuries in future and prolong my Cricket career.I am Resigning from Red ball," Shinwari tweeted.

Shinwari last played for Pakistan in his only Test in December 2019. The Pakistan pacer made his debut in December 2013 in the shortest format but had to wait for four years to play his first ODI.

Also Read | Karnataka vs Saurashtra Live Streaming Online, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Get Free TV Telecast of KAR vs SAU Pre Quarterfinal 2 Match With Time in IST.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan T20 squad arrived in Dhaka on Saturday for the T20I series starting from November 19.

Pakistan T20 Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shoaib Malik, Usman Qadir.Pakistan squad for the two Tests, which will be played from November 26-30 and December 4-8 in Chittagong and Dhaka, respectively will be announced in due course. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)