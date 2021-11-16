India and New Zealand are all set to lock horns against each other in the 1st T20I 2021 match which will be held at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur. In this article, we shall bring to you the Dream11 team for the game. The Dream11 will comprise wicketkeepers, batsmen and bowlers which will help you build your playing XI. But before that, let's have a look at the preview of the game. Talking about India, the hosts have a new captain in place with Virat Kohli quitting the captaincy for the shorter format of the game. India vs New Zealand 2021: Kane Williamson Opts Out of T20I Series, to Focus on Tests.

Rohit Sharma is the skipper and Rahul Dravid has been adjudged as the new coach of the team. The likes of Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah have been rested for the T20I series. Whereas for team New Zealand, Kane Willaimson has excused himself from the shorter format of the game and senior speedster Tim Southee has been named as the skipper of the team. Now, let's have a look at the Dream11 for the match.

IND vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keepers – Rishabh Pant (IND), can be the keeper in your team.

IND vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – KL Rahul (IND), Rohit Sharma (IND), Glenn Phillips (NZ), Martin Guptill (NZ) could be the batters.

IND vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders- Daryl Mitchell (NZ), Axar Patel (NZ) can be the all-rounders.

IND vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Trent Boult (NZ), Tim Southee (NZ), Deepak Chahar (IND), Mohammed Siraj (IND) can be the bowlers.

IND vs NZ, Dream11 Team Prediction: Rishabh Pant (IND), KL Rahul (IND), Rohit Sharma (IND), Glenn Phillips (NZ), Martin Guptill (NZ), Daryl Mitchell (NZ), Axar Patel (NZ), Trent Boult (NZ), Tim Southee (NZ), Deepak Chahar (IND), Mohammed Siraj (IND)

Rohit Sharma (IND) can be named as the captain of your IND vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Team while Tim Southee (NZ) can be selected as the vice-captain.

