Karachi, May 18 (PTI) The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has announced a young side for the Asia Cup tournament in Indonesia, with at least five debutants in the line-up.

The squad comprises 14 players who have played around 15 international matches each, three players with less than 100 international caps and only three who have played over 100 matches, including captain Umar Bhutta.

Bhutta is the most experienced in the side with 177 caps.

Pakistan's head coach Siegfried Aikman said that he was focussing on building a new team which can face the challenges of modern day hockey against top sides.

The PHF last month organised a training tour to Holland, Belgium and Spain on the insistence of Aikman where they played tests and managed to win one match each against under-strength Dutch and Spanish outfits.

According to Aikman the tour had given him a chance to have a look at the available young talent in Pakistan hockey and make preparations for the Asia Cup.

The event is important for Pakistan as the top three teams at the end of the Asia Cup will qualify for next year's FIH World Cup, to be held in India's Bhubaneswar and Rourkela.

India have already qualified for the World Cup.

India and Pakistan will meet in the opening match of the 11th edition of the Asia Cup on May 23, their first meeting since they last played each other in the Asian Champions Trophy 2021, which India won 4-3 to claim the bronze medal.

Aikman pointed out that Hockey India had also selected a number of young players from their junior squad.

Pakistan Asia Cup squad: Ahmed Hussain (GK), Ali Mubashir, Rizwan Ali, Moin Shakeel, Abdul Rana, Abdul Shahid, Shan Ali, Rooman Khan, Ishtiaq Abdullah (GK), Umar Bhutta (Capt), Ammad Butt, Muhammad Hammaduddin, Muhammed Abdullah, Aijaz Ahmed, Abu Mahmood, Afraz, Abdul Mannan, Muhammad Razzaq, Ghazanfar Ali, Junaid Manzoor.

