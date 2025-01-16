Mumbai, January 16: Pakistan hopes its tried and tested spin template will be successful against the West Indies as the two bottom-placed teams in the World Test Championship gear up for the two-Test series starting from Friday. The same pitch has been prepared for the first test in Multan on which Pakistan spinners Sajid Khan and Noman Ali neutralized England's aggressive “Bazball” in October when the groundskeepers successfully dried out the 22-yard strip with the help of giant industrial-sized fans and patio heaters. PAK vs WI 1st Test 2025, Multan Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Pakistan vs West Indies Match at Multan Cricket Stadium.

“We emphasized during the England series that home conditions are very important in test cricket. We adapted a style of play, style of pitches, (and) now we will try how we can perform in our home grounds and carry forward the momentum of England series.” Pakistan captain Shan Masood said on Thursday.

Pakistan came from behind to beat England 2-1 on engineered dry wickets of Multan and Rawalpindi after losing the first test by an innings when the tourists amassed a record-breaking 823-7 declared in the first innings.

Off-spinner Sajid and left-arm spinner Noman, who grabbed 39 of the 40 wickets in the last two test matches against England, are both named in the 15-man squad after being overlooked for the away series against South Africa, which Pakistan lost 2-0.

Leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed, who missed the last home series against England because of illness, is also in the squad and it is likely Pakistan will go with three specialist spinners. Pakistan has lost eight of its last 10 test matches under Masood's captaincy since he was elevated as red-ball skipper in December 2023. Pakistan Squad for Test Series vs West Indies Announced: Sajid Khan, Abrar Ahmed Recalled; Naseem Shah, Mohammad Abbas Rested.

But the skipper believed Pakistan couldn't capitalize a number of times against Australia, Bangladesh and even against South Africa after putting opponents on the back foot.

“There are lots of test matches during last year when we lost the games after coming into a winning position,” Masood said. “There were only one or two one-sided matches … we came into good positions but couldn't finish it. The lesson for this team is how we can convert it into victories after coming into winning positions.”

Pakistan will be without its in-form opening batter Saim Ayub, who was ruled out of competitive cricket for up to six weeks after fracturing his right ankle during the test match in South Africa. Imam-ul-Haq will replace Ayub in the top order after the left-hander was recalled since last playing against Australia. PAK vs WI 2025: Pakistan Recall Imam-Ul-Haq and Spinner Abrar Ahmed for Two-Test Series Against West Indies.

West Indies is yet to win a series in this WTC cycle. It has lost to India, England and South Africa while drawing 1-1 both against Australia and Bangladesh.

But captain Kraigg Brathwaite was hopeful that his team could finish the WTC cycle on a high.

“This series is very important for us,” Brathwaite said. “Obviously (we have) two test matches left in this cycle and it's a new year … it is important to finish this cycle strong and that's our focus.”

Fast bowler Shamar Joseph was ruled of the series due to shin splits while another pacer, Alzarri Joseph preferred to play in the ILT20 league in the United Arab Emirates and skipped the test series in Pakistan. PAK vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction, 1st Test 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Pakistan vs West Indies Match in Multan.

Brathwaite said the tourists will be also be without their vice-captain Joshua Da Silva and fast bowler Kemar Roach, who were ruled out of the first test because of illness. Multan will also host the second test, starting from Jan. 25 due to ongoing upgrades at Pakistan's two main stadiums in Karachi and Lahore for next month's Champions Trophy.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)