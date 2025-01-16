PAK vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction, 1st Test 2025: Pakistan National Cricket Team will take on West Indies National Cricket Team in the first match of the two-game Test series. The PAK vs WI 1st Test 2025 takes place at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan from January 17. The PAK vs WI 1st Test 2025 match has a start time of 10:00 AM as per IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in PAK vs WI 1st Test 2025 on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions ahead of Pakistan National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team 1st Test 2025 in Multan. Pakistan vs West Indies 2025 Schedule: Get PAK vs WI Test Series Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

After returning from the South Africa tour, Pakistan will be looking to dominate at home. In South Africa, Pakistan lost the two-match series 2-0 but did well to put up some fight. The hosts are expected to dominate in spin-friendly conditions against West Indies who came into the series after a 1-1 draw against Bangladesh at home. Meanwhile, in the PAK vs WI Dream11 fantasy playing XI, we have picked eight players from Pakistan and three from the West Indies cricket team to complete our Dream11 fantasy playing XI. On Which Channel Pakistan vs West Indies 2025 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch PAK vs WI Test Series Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

PAK vs WI 1st Test 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan (PAK).

Batters: Babar Azam (PAK), Shan Masood (PAK) and Kraigg Brathwaite (WI)

All-Rounders: Agha Salman (PAK), Saud Shakeel (PAK) and Kavem Hodge (WI).

Bowlers: Noman Ali (PAK), Sajid Khan (PAK), Abrar Ahmed (PAK) and Gudakesh Motie (WI).

PAK vs WI 1st Test 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Agha Salman (c), Noman Ali (vc).

PAK vs WI 1st Test 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Mohammad Rizwan (PAK), Babar Azam (PAK), Shan Masood (PAK), Kraigg Brathwaite (WI), Agha Salman (PAK), Saud Shakeel (PAK), Kavem Hodge (WI), Noman Ali (PAK), Sajid Khan (PAK), Abrar Ahmed (PAK) and Gudakesh Motie (WI).

