The Pakistan national cricket team will host the West Indies national cricket team in the first Test of the two-match series, starting from January 17. The first Test between Pakistan and West Indies will be hosted at the Multan Cricket Stadium. The hosts are coming into the series after suffering a whitewash 2-0 in the away Test series against the South Africa national cricket team. West Indies, on the other hand, have arrived in Pakistan after levelling 1-1 in the home Test series against the Bangladesh national cricket team. The two-match Test series between Pakistan and West Indies will be part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle. However, both nations are already out of contention, with South Africa and Australia qualifying for the finals. PAK vs WI 1st Test 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Pakistan vs West Indies Cricket Match in Multan.

Pakistan have made several changes in the squad. The management has opted to go with a spin-heavy attack. Veteran batter Imam-ul-Haq made his return. Imam replaced Saim Ayub, who suffered an ankle injury during the South Africa Test series. Shan Masood will continue to lead the Test side. West Indies, on the other hand, have handed Amir Jangoo his maiden Test call-up. Spinner Gudakesh Moite has also earned a recall for the two-match Test series. Speedster Shamar Joseph was left out as his rehabilitation from injury continued. Kraigg Brathwaite will continue to lead the Test side. Take a look at the Multan Weather update ahead of PAK vs WI 1st Test 2025.

Multan Weather Updates Live

The first Test match between the Pakistan national cricket team and the West Indies national cricket team will be hosted at the Multan Cricket Stadium. The PAK vs WI 1st Test 2025 will have a start time of 9:30 AM (Local Time). In good news for fans, no rain interruption will take place during the match hours of the first Test match on January 17 in Multan. The weather is expected to be bright and sunny. The temperature is expected to stay around 15-19 degrees Celsius. PAK vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction, 1st Test 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Pakistan vs West Indies Match in Multan.

Multan Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The Multan Cricket Stadium pitch will offer spin-friendly tracks. Batters will initially find it easy to score, but as the game progresses, it will become more challenging to score runs. Spinners of both countries will get purchase from the Multan track and will stay in the game throughout the match. Speedsters could get some help initially with the new ball, and if there's some reverse swing, then the pacers could come into action during the PAK vs WI 1st Test 2025.

