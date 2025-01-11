Pakistan have announced their squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against West Indies at home. Shan Masood and co suffered a 0-2 whitewash against South Africa in their last assignment overseas but they will bank on home conditions this time around to outclass the West Indies in the series that gets underway on January 17. Shan Masood will continue as captain and the squad has seven changes from the South Africa Tests. While Aamir Jamal, Mohammad Abbas and Naseem Shah have been rested as part of workload management, Pakistan have recalled Sajid Khan and Abrar Ahmed to boost the spin department alongside Noman Ali. Also, wicketkeeper Rohail Nazir and uncapped Kashif Ali have been included. Inzamam-Ul-Haq, Misbah-Ul-Haq, Mushtaq Mohammad, Saeed Anwar Among New Inductees in Pakistan Cricket Board Hall of Fame 2025 (Watch Video).

Pakistan's Squad for Test Series vs West Indies

Pakistan Test squad announced for West Indies series 🚨 First match begins on 17 January in Multan 🏏 Read more ➡️ https://t.co/MNZF4dWjKH#PAKvWI pic.twitter.com/gvgast4Sbj — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) January 11, 2025

