Queenstown [New Zealand], December 9 (ANI): Pakistan women's team scripted history by clinching their first T20I series win over New Zealand on Saturday.

Securing a victory in the final game over the White Ferns in Queenstown ensured that the Women in Green walked away with the three-game T20I series by a 2-1 margin.

Also Read | WPL 2024 Auction Live Updates: Get Player Bids With Base Price, Team Squads, Purse, List of Sold and Unsold Players in Women's Premier League Auction.

After winning the first two games, Nida Dar's side set out to create history by completing a whitewash in the third and final game of the series.

New Zealand won the toss yet again and elected to field. In the absence of their regular skipper Devine, the white ferns were led by Amelia Kerr. Devine missed the final clash after receiving a cortisone injection in her knee according to ICC.

Also Read | Mumbai Indians Team in WPL 2024: Players Bought by MI-W at Women's Premier League Auction, Check Full Squad.

Pakistan began on a positive note, adding 64 runs for the first wicket. But the Kiwis replied back with Eden Carson (2/20) and Kerr (3/11) spearheading the attack with the ball. They ensured that they were restricted to 137/5.

In reply, strong knocks from Bates (51* from 42) and Kerr (35 from 31) kept the New Zealand chase on track to chase down the target. Before the rain interrupted they were six runs ahead of Pakistan (on DLS).

The two sides will play a three-match ODI series which will be a part of the current ICC Women's Championship cycle. The first ODI will be played on 12 December in Queenstown, and the remaining two on December 15 and December 18 in Christchurch.

Fatima Sana starred with the ball, taking the Player of the Series award for her six wickets.

Wicketkeeper batter Muneeba Ali, and all-rounders Nida Dar, and Aliya Riaz were performers who caught the eye of the spectators in Pakistan's historic success. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)