Having made history by winning the inaugural Women's Premier League edition earlier this year, Mumbai Indians will be keen on continuing their solid form this season as well. But before that, they will need to add some more firepower to their squad when the WPL 2024 auction takes place on December 9. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led outfit was one of the most balanced sides in the tournament earlier this year and quite unsurprisingly, won six out of eight matches and went on to clinch the title, beating Delhi Capitals in the final. Meanwhile, check below to find out the Mumbai Indians full squad for WPL 2024. WPL 2024: Mumbai, Bengaluru Front-Runners As Women’s Premier League May Follow Multi-City Format.

Having won the tournament, Mumbai Indians expectedly retained the core of their side. Harmanpreet will continue to lead the outfit which has a lot of batting firepower in Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt and Amelia Kerr among the overseas faces. In terms of Indian talent, Mumbai Indians boast quite a solid pool of cricketers, which comprise Yastika Bhatia, Amanjot Kaur and Saika Ishaque among others. With only five slots available and 2.1 crore to spend, fans expect Mumbai Indians to not go for a big signing. BCCI President Roger Binny to Head Women’s Premier League Committee.

MI-W Full Squad for WPL 2024:

Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Humairaa Kaazi, Isabelle Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia

MI-W Players Bought at WPL 2024 Auction:

MI-W Players Retained Ahead of WPL 2024 Auction: Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Humairaa Kaazi, Isabelle Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia

MI-W Previous Season Recap: Mumbai Indians had a memorable year in the inaugural WPL, winning the tournament after being extremely consistent throughout the group phase. Both the batting and bowling units were in red-hot form and they will look to want to continue that in the second season as well.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 09, 2023 02:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).